Shatta Wale has to be begged before performing his responsibility as a father – Michy

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Baby Mama of Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has sued him.



She says the artiste has to always be reminded to perform his responsibility as a father.



Madam Michelle Gbagonah is applying for monthly maintenance for their eight-year-old son and his custody.



The writ of sermons said Shatta Wale has “failed or refused “to contribute any expense towards the child’s medical bills unless he’s asked and consistently reminded of this responsibility.



She contended that the respondent has “blatantly shirked his responsibilities as a parent.”