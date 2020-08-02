Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Shatta Wale has paved the way for us – Kofi Kinaata praises

Songwriter and singer Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur has said Shatta Wale’s collaboration with American singer, songwriter, record producer and dancer Beyounce will pave way for other Ghanaians musicians.



According to him, other artistes in the country have now gotten the opportunity to make it big and move their careers to the next level.



Speaking on UTV with Nana Ama Macbrown on the show “Untied Showbiz”, the Fante Rap God said, “The project is very big and we are proud of Shatta Wale and his breakthrough. This project shows some big guys are paving the way for us to make it through easily in our career”.



Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has been top of trends this week after his works with the international singer, Beyounce went viral and received millions of views across the globe.



