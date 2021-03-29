Shatta Wale ‘gulps down’ sea water from Miami Beach, social media reacts

Entertainment of Monday, 29 March 2021

Shatta Wale as part of his trip to the United States decided to visit the famous Miami Beach in Florida where he dipped his hands in the seawater and then directed it straight into his mouth.



The Dancehall artiste who says unlike Ghana, the seawater from Miami contains sugar was captured in a viral video swimming while interacting with his fans on social media.



“There’s no salt in this water. It contains just sugar. It’s only in Ghana that our water tastes like salt,” he said as he fetched the water to taste.



The Shatta Movement boss ever since his trip to the United States is either captured vlogging on the streets, creating funny videos of himself at restaurants, and giving daily updates to his fans in a seemingly awkward manner.



Some individuals on social media who have kept a keen eye on his movements wonder why the Dancehall artiste cannot display a sense of modesty just like his colleagues do anytime they travel.



Others are also lambasting him for what they describe as a total display of ‘madness and uncivilization’.



