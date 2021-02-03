Entertainment of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Shatta Wale, four other strong men Aisha Modi has contended with in recent times

Aisha Modi has been involved in a lot of beefs and controversies in recent times

The Ghanaian setting has grown so accustomed to hearing about men abusing women that some seem to have totally forgotten that women are just as capable of fighting men.



Spotted numerous times throwing some punches at some gallant men in the showbiz industry, Aisha Modi means business when she takes up her fight stance.



Definitely not the type of woman you may want to joke with, Aisha since her emergence onto the showbiz scene only fights with men.



The Stonebwoy fanatic is mostly captured in her regular Instagram live videos boldly stating phrases like:



“I’m not scared to die”, “I don’t fight with women, and I have been fighting with boys since I was young”... “I’m ready to fight you till the end,” and so on.



Despite the numerous concerns about how Asha Modi tackles issues with some individuals suggesting that the Burniton Music Group needs to call her to order, she remains unperturbed.



With that said, we take a look at 5 strong men who have found themselves in Aisha Modi’s bad books



Aisha Modi vrs Obrafuor





In November 2020, Aisha Modi vowed to fight Obrafuor till her last drop of blood.



This was in reaction to the rapper’s demand that she retracts and apologizes for claiming that she once invested close to $45,000 in his ‘Kasiebo’ project. Failure to do so will leave him with no option but to press legal charges against her.



Ayisha who went on a rampage during an Instagram live session where she addressed the matter at length maintained her opinion that Obrofour is an ingrate.



These were her words: “If I have to die for the truth, then I will. I have sacrificed myself for others to survive. I can even die for my friends. So if I could do that for others, how much more for myself? The GH¢800,000 you sued me for is too small, make it 3billion cedis. I’m ready to fight you till the end. Let’s meet in court,”











Aisha Modi vrs Blakk Cedi



Prior to Blakk Cedi’s exit from the BHIM Nation record label, Aisha Modi sometime in 2019 recorded a live video to attack the former manager of Stonebwoy amidst several damning allegations.



Her outbursts preceded Stonebwoy’s press conference to announce that Blakk Cedi was no longer part of the record label.



She among other accusations claimed Blakk Cedi was fraudulent, physically assaulted Stonebwoy.









Aisha Modi vrs Kelvynbwoy



Dating back to 2019 prior to Kelvynbwoy’s exit from the BHIM Nation camp, Aisha Modi launched a scathing attack on the Stonebwoy mentee.



Amidst several insults, Aisha described the Stonebwoy protégé as an ungrateful artiste who was hiding under Blakk Cedi’s ‘cloak’ to disrespect the BHIM Nation boss.





