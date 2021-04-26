Shatta Wale finally announces his exit from social media as promised

Entertainment of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah has finally exited social media.



The musician in a post shared on April 21 announced he will be leaving social media for sometime.



His post then read “I’m Going off social media From the 26th of April 2021 due to my own reasons. Thank you and I love you all”.



The controversial musician announced his exit from all social media platforms but however, did not mention when he was going to come back onto the platforms.



Shatta Wale has been out of Ghana shooting videos for his new album which he says will be his last album in his music career as he intends to invest in other ventures and also support the youth.