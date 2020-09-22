Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 September 2020

Source: GH Page

Shatta Wale featured in GES approved Creative Arts textbook

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Dancehall King Shatta Wale has once again achieved a greater feat, this time he has been featured in a national Creative Arts Textbook(approved by Ghana Education Service-GES).



His stardom has now reached a level where he is now studied by students in Ghanaian schools. Such a great accomplishment.



He has been featured in lesson four of the textbook which describes him in a short biography. The book is published by Alpha and Omega series for Primary 4 pupils.



The ‘Gringo’ hitmaker’s biography, details out his music career before his fame were all captured in the book.



A part of the book asks pupils to sing and dance to any of Shatta Wale’s popular songs as a practical exercise to be marked by a teacher.



It is no wonder that Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr is moving from Grace to more Grace. He’s undoubtedly one of the hardworking musicians in the Ghana Music Industry, in fact, he has raised the standards.



See a photo of the textbook Shatta Wale is featured in:









