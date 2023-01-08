Shatta Wale explains absence from Wendy Shay, Jupitar events

Shatta Wale has rendered an apology for his inability to perform at the music concerts of Wendy Shay and Jupitar.



The Dancehall musician was scheduled for performances at ‘Shay Concert’ held at the Westhills Mall as well as ‘Loud in Korle Gonno’ at Dr. Bannerman Park on January 7, 2023, but was missing in action at both events.



In a tweet that mentioned both artistes, Shatta Wale said he could not make it because he was indisposed. According to him, after performing at various events during the festive season, he became overwhelmed.



He, however, mentioned that he has sought treatment from his doctor and was hoping to get better before long.



“Sorry, I couldn’t pull up for my girl Wendy Shay and boy Jupitar. Chale, I perform too much this December and the ting make I weak ruff… Me too ano like eating But my Doctor gi mi some cure Ade on am... kudos to dem all Chale... 2 solid shows in 1nite,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.



Checks by GhanaWeb showed that Shatta Wale, ahead of the show, made a post announcing he would not be able to show up as publicized.



“My queen’s show is tonight and am not feeling well but I know magic go happen,” his Instagram post that came with the event flyer read.



Aside from performing at his own concert dubbed ‘Freedom Wave’, Shatta Wale in December 2022 performed at Afrochella, AMG Connect Concert, and First 2023 Concert at Berekum among others.





