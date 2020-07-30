Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Shatta Wale digs Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' , but says it doesn't make sense

Shatta Wale says the 'Putuu' by Stonebwoy is his favourite jam currently

Ever since Stonebwoy released his new single Putuu, he has received a lot of criticism from music lovers.



Entertainment pundits claim the song doesn’t make sense and the new personality to add his voice is Shatta Wale, who agrees with the pundits.



Even though people keep criticizing Stonebwoy’s Putuu song, it is receiving massive air-play and on social media, many have tried to learn the lyrics and sing along.



Others also think such song coming from a musician like Stonebwoy is below the belt because he is known for singing songs that encourage people in the society.



In a telephone interview with Christian Agyei Frimpong on entertainment talk show Anigye Mmre on Onua FM and Onua TV, Shatta Wale said at the moment his favorite song is Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu’.



“I’m currently relaxing and enjoying my favourite song of the moment, that is Stonebwoy’s latest song ‘Putuu’ but the truth is the song doesn’t make sense.”



When asked to sing along, Shatta Wale said he cannot.



Just this week, Shatta Wale was seen counting some dollars in his office and jamming to Stonebwoy’s Putuu.





