You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 22Article 1771358

Entertainment of Monday, 22 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale defies rains, delivers an energetic performance at Pent Hall Week

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale play videoDancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

There are a thousand ways a downpour can affect the performance of an artiste but not Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale. The famous musician made headlines at the 4Syte Pent Invasion over the weekend when he performed back-to-back hits amid heavy rains.

Persons who attended this year's Hall Week at the University of Ghana were thrilled with performances from the country's finest musicians including Shatta.

Viral videos captured by blogger, RonnieIsEverywhere and attendees captured the leader of the Shatta Movement, pouring his heart out in what has been described as one of his energetic performances.

The skies were clear when Shatta Wale took to the stage, midway through his performance the rains came down but that could not stop him or halt the party.

Fans experienced a time of their life as they cheered and sang along to both current and old tunes from the popular singer.

The highly patronized Hall Week show was graced by King Promise, Medikal, Omar Sterling, Paedae, Keche, Feli Nuna among others.

Check out some scenes below:











Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:






OPD/BB