Entertainment of Saturday, 8 August 2020

Source: GH Base

Shatta Wale confirmed Fella’s pregnancy weeks ago

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale, one of Ghana’s most outspoken celebrities did his thing again when he leaked news about Makafui Fella’s pregnancy a couple of weeks ago when he visited the couple in their home.



The King of African dancehall visited Medikal and Fella on July 13th, 2020 and on the day, he posted a photo of himself and Medikal with a certain caption and we realized that indeed, Shatta Wale who is known for not keeping his mouth shut has confirmed that Fella Makafui was pregnant.



We reported on it that Shatta just conformed Fella’s pregnancy and people came for us saying we read wrong into his post but from the photos and video we see now, GhBase.com has been vindicated as we’re always sure on the authenticity of the news we bring to our cherished readers.



Well, all thanks to Shatta Wale as some of us are not surprised at all seeing Fella’s baby bump because he had already given us a clue. Take a look at the post again to validate our previous article about Shatta Wale and Fella’s pregnancy.





