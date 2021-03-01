Entertainment of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale clashes with MOG Beatz over unpaid work on Reign Album

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has hit back at music producer MOG Beatz after the latter accused him of not paying him for his work on the Reign Album which was released three years ago.



MOG Beatz threw the first punch when he exposed Shatta Wale for not giving him a pesewa for the ten songs he produced on the album.



“Money Man @shattawalegh, me I dey see you as a big brother I never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, I produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard Face with tears of joyFace with tears of joyFace with tears of joy” MOG tweeted.



But Wale in a series of tweets labelled the beat producer as an ingrate who is unappreciative of the good things he has done for him.



“I won’t watch people like you to stop helping others ok... If you say you, I have not sent you cash upon cash b4 then make dis nonsense tweets...This shows how ungrateful you are in real life...No wonder I didn’t add u to my list...My konko beatz hit before u came in P!!!!!” he tweeted.



Wale further disclosed that he paid MOG GH?100 each for the ten songs he produced on the album.



“Now I want you to know I bought your beat for 100gh each ..so I have paid you long time and I thank God I didn’t waste money cuz all those songs sef no hit because of today ...kwasiaaa”.



Wale who used some vulgar word on the beatmaker stated that none of the songs produced by MOG was a hit.



“As if I make 5million Money bag for your stupid beats you played for me ... like that one you can talk like this... I swear you be foolish boy .. u get my number too so Ade wonder all this pussy behaviour ..all because of extra fame... Toto miiiiReversed hand with middle finger extendedReversed hand with middle finger extendedReversed hand with middle finger extended” he posted on his Twitter page.







Money Man @shattawalegh , me I dey see you as a big brother i never had. I know say you no be STINGY like that lol, i produced 10 songs on the #ReignAlbum but ano see no CASH from you since 2018. Seeing this made me laugh sooo hard ????????????????.. pic.twitter.com/hM1fsjK8Us — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

I won’t watch people like you to stop helping others ok .. If you say you I have not sent you cash upon cash b4 then make dis nonsense tweets ..This shows how ungrateful you are in real life ..No wonder I didn’t add u to my list ..My konko beatz hit before u came in P!!!!! — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 28, 2021

Yoo @shattawalegh where’s the Album money you promised to give me.. And don’t dare say it’s 3,000 ghc , old clown — Numba One ???? (@MOGBeatz) February 28, 2021

As if I make 5million ???? for your stupid beats you played for me ... like that one you can talk like this .... I swear you be foolish boy .. u get my number too so Ade wonder all this pussy behaviour ..all because of extra fame.... Toto miiii???????????? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) February 28, 2021