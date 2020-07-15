Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Shatta Wale causes stir on social media with Benedicta Gafah post

Shatta Wale and Benedicta Gafah

A lot of social media users and fans of Shatta Wale have been thrown into confusion following the dancehall musician’s latest Instagram post on actress Benedicta Gafah.



On Wednesday, July 15, the “Ayoo” hitmaker took to his Instagram account to share a photo of the actress and gave it a caption that got people confused, as to whether they are hooked up or not.



He shared a photo of Benedicta Gafah wearing Ankara with the caption: “And God gave me another Bestie”.



His followers on the photo-sharing platform started asking some questions and making wild insinuations.



“Chairman won eat that Oo. Eii Opana,” iamlilbygone wrote. Another user american_top_shatta also asked: “Ridee this be where u ketch”.



A user _nanathegentleman used Jada Pinkett Smith’s trending word to ask: “Entanglement anaa.”



It’s unclear what influenced Shatta Wale’s post, most comments on the post suggests there might be an ‘entanglement’ between the former Zylofon Media signees.



See Shatta Wale's post below,

