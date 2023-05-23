Shatta Wale calls on Ypee and Oseikrom Sikanii to let sleeping dogs lie

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Shatta Wale has urged Ypee and Oseikrom Sikanii to mend their broken friendship and concentrate on making songs for their fans.



Before their relationship hit the rocks, the two favourite Kumerican rappers collaborated on a song titled 'Didi Me Botom' in 2020.



They have been at each other's throats and in a recent interview on the Delay Show threw shots at each other. First, it was Oseikrom who jabbed Ypee for being a broke artiste who can't afford his lavish lifestyle.



On Monday, Shatta Wale took to Snapchat to advise the rappers, he wrote: "@ypeebaakop3 no go kii person. You and Oseikrom for drop one Jam for us. Ashanti kingdom way. I love you all ok."



Meanwhile, Ypee has disclosed that there is no going back he told Deloris Frempong Manso in an interview that Oseikrom is a comedian and not a rapper as he claims.



He was quick to add that Oseikrom was his 'little boy' who loves to brag and flaunt fake wealth on social media.











