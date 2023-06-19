Shatta Wale calls for video evidence to prove Sarkodie indeed got Yvonne Nelson pregnant

Entertainment of Monday, 19 June 2023

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has taken to Twitter to voice his support for fellow musician Sarkodie amidst the recent controversy surrounding Yvonne Nelson's revelations in her memoir.



In a series of tweets, Shatta Wale assumes the role of Sarkodie's advocate and calls for video evidence to substantiate the claims made against him.



In his first tweet, Shatta Wale writes, "Ok, we need video evidence. I am Sark's lawyer today. I will protect my nigga anytime tea. All be lies. Slap your phone."



He expresses skepticism about the allegations and insists that concrete proof is required to validate the claims made against Sarkodie.



In subsequent tweets, Shatta Wale continues his defence, humorously referring to a courtroom setting.



He exclaims, "Please court riseeeeeee!!! Am about to win this matter for Sark... Let us pray."



His lighthearted tone suggests that he views the situation as a legal battle and encourages Sarkodie's fanbase, known as Sark Nation, to stand up and fight for their rights.



Shatta Wale asserts, "Am not happy Sark nation, pls let's stand up and fight for our rights. We are not losing this fight."



Shatta Wale playfully suggests that the subject matter of abortion aligns more with his own persona rather than Sarkodie's, implying that the accusations are unfounded.



He further emphasizes his disbelief in the allegations by stating, "Like abortion dierrr efor be Shatta wale, not Sark come on... We have a degree in this... All be lie."





