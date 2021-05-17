Shatta Wale brought me to the lime light – Renner

Entertainment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Fast-rising dancehall and reggae artiste Renner has disclosed that self-acclaimed dance hall king Shatta Wale is her role model.



Renner has been marked as the first female reggae and dancehall artist to have a song that features another female in the same genre.



She was recognized by the central music awards with nominations in 2016 and 2017 and won the best female vocalist in both years.



Speaking on the Power Entertainment Show on Power 97.9 FM Saturday, Renner listed the dancehall artistes that inspire her.



She disclosed that she likes the lifestyle of the top 3 dance hall artistes in the country which are Shatta, Stonebwoy & Samini but stated that she loves shatta Wale more.



“I like them all. I like bits of their lifestyles but I like Shatta Wale more… I say I like those who like me,” she stated.



When asked by host Agyemang Prempeh what she meant by she likes those who like her, she said Shatta showed her love and support though they haven’t met yet.”



Her first song that brought her to the limelight was when she did a cover of Shatta Wale’s ‘Ayoo’.



She said Shatta Wale posted her video on social media and it went viral.



“If anyone shows you love I think you should show it back… We’ve not met but the love he showed me and the cover I did that he posted has an impact on my career”



“He [Shatta] made it go viral… if he hadn’t posted it, it won’t have gone viral,” she recounted with full of gratitude for Shatta Wale.



According to the 25 year old artiste she’s done covers for a lot of artistes but they did not post it or reach out to her.



To her, the CEO for Shatta movement watched it, gave her words of encouragement, and promised to collaborate with her, stressing that the single gesture makes her love Shatta Wale.