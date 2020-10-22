Shatta Wale as my Godfather is a blessing – Wendy Shay

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 October 2020

Source: My News GH

As the chemistry between Rufftown record signee Wendy Shay and SM Boss Shatta Wale keeps growing, their fans are anxious to know the deal between the two after the exit of Shatta Michy.



While people get sceptical about their relationship, Wendy Shay, on the other hand, has taken the situation as an opportunity for her to get closer to the self-acclaimed Dancehall King.



However, Wendy Shay at the least opportunity keeps showering praises on Shatta Wale for giving her the opportunity to perform with her.



“Sharing a stage with him is a blessing and am very grateful to Shatta Wale for making me his God Daughter," she said in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



According to Wendy Shay, any moment she spends with Shatta Wale is amazing especially when she shares the same stage with him.



“When I perform with Shatta Wale, it’s amazing. Just as I have said, I was a fun so it an honour sharing the same stage with him. ShayGang and SM are one family," Wendy Shay said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.