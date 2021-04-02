You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 02Article 1222210

Entertainment of Friday, 2 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Shatta Wale announces retirement from music

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Musician Shatta Wale Musician Shatta Wale

Ghanaian artiste and self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has announced his retirement from music.

The award-winning artiste says after the release of his Gift of God album (#GOGALBUM) hed will take a bow from music.

The controversial artiste in a tweet said he has made enough to go into new businesses and create employment opportunities for other musicians.

“THIS #GOGALBUM WILL BE MY RETIREMENT ALBUM. Made enough to go into new businesses and create employment for those who still want to follow the course!”.

Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment