Shatta Wale announces preparedness to collaborate with police on Fennec Okyere's murder case

Shatta Wale has announced that he is pleased with the Ghana Police Service's quick response to his call to assist and provide highly confidential information that can help get to the bottom of Fennec Okyere's murder which occurred in 2014.



"The attention of the Ghana Police Service has been drawn to a tweet by Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., popularly known as Shatta Wale regarding the death of artiste Manager Fennec Okyere. The Police have made contact with Shatta Wale who is cooperating with us on the matter," parts of the police statement dated November 2 and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Grace Ansah-Akrofi read.



Reacting to the development, Shatta who seemed prepared to collaborate with authorities replied with a "Thank you Ghana police" note.



On Wednesday, Shatta took to his Facebook page to allege that his former manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, known chiefly as Bullgod actually had a hand in the murder of one Fenick, making people assume he meant Fennec Okyere considering that Bullgod was once accused of murdering the artiste manager.



"Bull Dog since u r bringing out secrets. You will tell Ghanaians. What happen to Fenicks Murder !! And I am not joking about this time!! I am ready to tell the court about what you told me about you and your men and how planned that foolish act get ready. This Akuffo Addo won’t give you a murder chance to be on our streets !!! Watch how this ends !!! You can’t fight time !!!" read the post sighted by GhanaWeb.



His claim came after Bullgod leaked some possible songs and international features Shatta Wale has on his yet-to-be-released Gift Of God album.



According to Shatta's former manager, the famous Dancehall musician has a song with American singer, and songwriter, John Legend, Dancehall greats, Vybz Kartel and Popcaan as well as Stefflon Don on his album.



