Shatta Wale angrily blasts Blogger and this is why

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has lambasted a blogger for misreporting Popcan's tweet which was directed at him.





According to him, the blogger's post makes it look as though Popcaan was begging him (Wale) for a collaboration.





An article by celebritiesbuzz.com was captioned "Popcan begs Shatta Wale for a collaboration".



But in reaction to that, the Shatta Movement boss who is currently on a U.S tour says that particular conduct goes as far as retarding the growth of the industry.





Shatta Wale shared a screenshot of the said publication and captioned it: “So when will we learn Ghana.How can you say this to a world star …You won’t even say “Thank you Popcaan for giving Shatta wale a chance to shine” or something better for the world to see that another superstar is giving your own brother a chance.This is the reason I left Ghana cuz these things will one day make me SIN!!! Popcaan never Begged me for a collaboration..He just wants to help our Sad and vicious music industry.., Memba! I am not one of those hype artiste !! Pussy!! #BlowUp#1DON



