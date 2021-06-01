Shatta Wale allegedly assaults road contractor for not extending road to his office

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 June 2021

• Shatta Wale allegedly assaulted road contractors at Adjiringanor



• He stormed the site with his gang on motorbikes



• The supervisor, subsequently got a slap from one of the dancehall artiste's gang



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and some gangs alleged to be from Nima have allegedly assaulted a supervisor at a road construction site at Adjiringanor in Accra for not extending the road to his office.



In videos gone viral on social media, angry-looking Shatta Wale was seen shouting and hurling insults at the contractors who were at post at the time of his arrival with his team on motorbikes.



Reacting to this issue, the engineer on that project, Kennedy Acquah, in an interview with Starr FM said Shatta Wale had over the weekend sent a delegation to them asking for an extension of the road to his SM secretariat.



According to him, he referred him to Urban roads since they were working based on contract.



This message did not sink well with both the SM boss and his 'entourage' as one slapped the engineer after they identified his position.



“He sent someone to us on Saturday to tell us to extend the road to his office but we told them the length of the road and areas covered are contractual matters and not decided by the site workers. We asked them to pick the matter up with Urban roads who are supervising the project,” Engineer Acquah said.



He continued that, “We were working today when he (Shatta Wale) just drove past the roadblock sign and came through where we were working even though we had just laid the asphalt and asked who was in charge, I went close to tell him I was in charge and before I could explain anything, one of the guys with him just slapped me and he was looking on.



“There were a number of guys on motorbikes with him. The incident was captured on video by people passing, the police came there but did nothing about the assault on me, they rather exchanged pleasantries with him and told me to be careful,” he revealed.



Other accounts to the story have it that, Shatta Wale got angry at the contractors because the money he gave them to extend the road to his office before travelling outside the country was shoddily one.



They added that the contractors commenced the project after noticing that he's returned to Ghana.





Road constructers dey site dey work, Dem no Wan allow SHATTA WALE make he pass the road top cos of the work they’re doing, There norr opana vex go carry Nima boys come beat the workers for site. Shameful act !! who does that? ????????‍♂️ You wan take this act take grammy’s? LMAO JON MAN pic.twitter.com/aVjfQj3UAq — kholynz???????? (@kholynz__) May 31, 2021

This is the reason why Shatta wale sent the Nima boys to beat the road contractor pic.twitter.com/9AqcRl4EGq — Stormcitygh (@stormcitygh) May 31, 2021