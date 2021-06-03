Shatta Wale advises artistes to see music as a career and invest in educating themselves

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 June 2021

• Shatta Wale wants musicians to take their work serious



• He has advised them to invest in their craft



• A few artists have lot revenue due to lack of knowledge in digital streaming



Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has urged artistes to take music as a serious career that requires investment in education and the craft.



Charles Nii Armah Mensah as he is originally known stated in his debut ‘State of the Nation Address’ he has observed with great concern how some musicians do not take their craft and music career serious.



“I want to plead with musicians in Ghana to pay some more attention to the business side of their craft, Shatta Wale said as monitored by GhanaWeb.



“One thing that I have long campaigned on for years is for the artist to take and see their talent as a career and as a business entity. Let's learn to make money with our talent,” he added.



In recent times, there's been talk of several musicians not benefiting from their royalties whiles others also lost huge sums of money because they did not have enough knowledge on digital streaming and other components of music marketing.



This according to Shatta Wale requires the investment of time and education to get a full understanding of how the industry has evolved. He noted that investing in their craft would go a long way to ensure that artistes earn money even after quitting music.



“Let's invest in educating ourselves about how we can add value to ourselves and our craft and make a living out of it,” Shatta said, adding, “We should be able to still make money from music even when we are no more in the studio, this I believe is the for sure way to keep the industry alive and allowed.”



