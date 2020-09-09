Shatta Wale adds a new Escalade to his fleet of cars

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 September 2020
Source: gossips24.com
Dancehall King, Charles Nii-Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale has added a new Escalade to his fleet of cars.
Shatta Wale is well known to be a lover of rides and someone with a good taste for luxury.
The musician already boasts of a 2019 BMW, a Benz, Camaro, and two Range Rovers.
Well, in the latest video in the possession of Gossips24.com, Charles Nii Armah-Mensah showed off his fleet of cars as he comfortably sat on his brand new Escalade to welcome it into his garage.
See video below:
View this post on Instagram
Shatta Wale shows off his new escalade days after Sarkodie flaunted his in style...
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.