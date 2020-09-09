You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 09 09Article 1055638

Shatta Wale adds a new Escalade to his fleet of cars

Shatta Wale with his new car Shatta Wale with his new car


Dancehall King, Charles Nii-Armah Mensah, aka Shatta Wale has added a new Escalade to his fleet of cars.

Shatta Wale is well known to be a lover of rides and someone with a good taste for luxury.

The musician already boasts of a 2019 BMW, a Benz, Camaro, and two Range Rovers.

Well, in the latest video in the possession of Gossips24.com, Charles Nii Armah-Mensah showed off his fleet of cars as he comfortably sat on his brand new Escalade to welcome it into his garage.

Shatta Wale shows off his new escalade days after Sarkodie flaunted his in style...

