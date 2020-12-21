Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy celebrated at 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have made sure Ghana was counted among the winners of this year’s African Entertainment Awards, USA.



The 6th Edition of the event was held in New Jersey, USA on Sunday, 20th December 2020.



The two dancehall artistes were the only Ghanaians celebrated for their contributions to music.



Stonebwoy was celebrated as the Best Male Artiste for Central and West Africa, while Shatta Wale won the Best Collaboration award for his feature with Beyonce.



Burna Boy, Laycon, Diamond Platinumz and others also won various awards.





Below is the full list of winners:



Best Male Artist: Diamond Platinumz



Best Female Artist: Nandy



Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto



Hottest Group: Sauti Sol



Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already



Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody



Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo



Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars



Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita



Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs



Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow



Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine



Best New Artist: Laycon



Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema



Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG



Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy



Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny



Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade



Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara



Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi



Best Gospel Artist: Sinach



Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem



Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D



Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.