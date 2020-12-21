You are here: HomeEntertainment2020 12 21Article 1138607

Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Disclaimer

Source: Kuulpeeps

Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy celebrated at 2020 African Entertainment Awards USA

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy Dancehall artistes, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy

Ghanaian dancehall musicians, Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale have made sure Ghana was counted among the winners of this year’s African Entertainment Awards, USA.

The 6th Edition of the event was held in New Jersey, USA on Sunday, 20th December 2020.

The two dancehall artistes were the only Ghanaians celebrated for their contributions to music.

Stonebwoy was celebrated as the Best Male Artiste for Central and West Africa, while Shatta Wale won the Best Collaboration award for his feature with Beyonce.

Burna Boy, Laycon, Diamond Platinumz and others also won various awards.


Below is the full list of winners:

Best Male Artist: Diamond Platinumz

Best Female Artist: Nandy

Best Hip Hop/Rap Artist: Elgrande Toto

Hottest Group: Sauti Sol

Best Collaboration: Beyonce ft Shatta Wale – King Already

Best Music Video: Burnaboy – Anybody

Entertainer of the Year: Eddy Kenzo

Best Dancer/Group: Fire K Stars

Best DJ: DJ Sinyorita

Best Francophone Artist: Soul Bangs

Best Palop Male Artist: Mr Bow

Best Palop Female Artist: Yasmine

Best New Artist: Laycon

Song of the Year: Master KG – Jerusalema

Best Upcoming/Local Artist: KG

Best Male Artist – Central/ West Africa: Stonebwoy

Best Male Artist – East/South/North Africa: Rayvanny

Best Female Artist- Central/ West Africa: Yemi Alade

Best Female Artist – East/South/North Africa: Zahara

Best African Comedian: Eric Omondi

Best Gospel Artist: Sinach

Best Blogger/ Influencer: The Hot Jem

Best Dance Hall Artist: Winky D

Best Host TV/ Radio: Douglas Lwanga

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter