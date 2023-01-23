Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata others to thrill fans at 'Taadi Invasion' concert

Entertainment of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: HashimNews.com

It has been a while since music lovers and fans in Sekondi Takoradi had the experience of relishing performances from Ghana's top acts on one stage and under one roof.



But come February 4, 2023, The Western Region will light up as the self-acclaimed African dancehall King Charles Nii Armah Mensah widely known as Shatta Wale, Medikal, Kofi Kinaata, and Briano headlined to perform at the maiden 'Taadi Invasion' concert.



After making history on December 25, 2022, filling the 40,000 seated capacity Accra Sports Stadium, Shatta Wale and Medikal are poised to shut down Sekondi Gyandu Park where the event will be hosted.



However, there will be performances from other top artists from the region and

since the announcement was made a few hours ago, fans have not laid low their excitement as they express gratitude to the organizers across social media.



The 'Taadi Invasion', an initiative of Lawson Herbal promises to be one of the most exciting and biggest concerts in Ghana. The event will attract thousands of music fans as well as people from all walks of life.



HashimNews can confirm that the official mc for the event is the well-celebrated Ghanaian media personality Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana widely known as Abeiku Santana and DJ for the night will be the revered, Andy Dosty.



The icing on the cake at this year's 'Taadi invasion' is that there will be loads of exciting surprises on the night. It is an event worth dying for.



Meanwhile, historically, the 'Taadi Invasion' will be the second time a musical concert has been held at the Sekondi Gyandu Park after legendary Jamaican reggae musician Jimmy Cliff in the 80s.