Shatta Wale, Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, others win 2021 Global Music Awards Africa

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 March 2021
Winners of the first edition of the Global Music Awards Africa has been announced.
The list of winners was unveiled at a virtual event held over the weekend in Ghana. The awards scheme seeks to “celebrate outstanding musical achievements in Africa and beyond while promoting the continent’s artists to global audiences.”
Bella Shmurda won Global Collaboration of the Year and Global Most Popular Song of the Year. Kuami Eugene took home Album of the Year whilst Burna Boy was won Global Artist of the Year.
Global Music Awards Africa is powered by Smart Focus Media.
Full list of winners below:
Global Gospel Song of the Year
‘Celebrate’ – Levixone (Uganda)
‘God Alone’ – Joe Praize (Nigeria)
‘W’asem’ – Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
‘Revival’ – Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
‘Jesus Over Do’ – Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
‘Worthy to be Praised’ – Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)
Gospel Artist of the Year
Levixone (Uganda)
Diana Hamilton (Ghana)
Joe Praize (Nigeria)
Minister Michael Mahendere (Zimbabwe)
Empress Gifty Osei (Ghana)
Prospa Ochimana (Nigeria)
Global Hip Hop Song of the Year
‘La Hustle’ – Medikal ft. Joey B and Cris Waddle (Ghana)
‘Madina’ – Teflon Flexx (Ghana)
‘Love from 233’ – Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)
‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Camuflaje’ – D-Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Reggae/ Dancehall Song of the Year
‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Journey’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
‘Dolla Bill’ – Heph B (Nigeria)
‘Shaming Enemies’ – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
‘Choppings’ – Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Global Reggae/ Dancehall Artist of the Year
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Heph B (Nigeria)
Global Afrobeats Song of the Year
‘Vibe’ – Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
‘Best Friend’ – Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
‘Agbemator’ – De Gate Zion (Ghana)
‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)
‘Mama Prayer’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)
Global Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Flo-Eazy (Ghana)
Kelvyn Boy (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Awoskey (Nigeria)
Global Best Video of the Year
‘Here For You’ – Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)
‘Waa’ Santrinos – Raphael ft. Zeynab (Togo)
‘Tevunya’ – Sheeba Karungi (Uganda)
‘Big Money’ – Star Zee (Sierra Leone)
‘Without You’ – Awoskey (Nigeria)
‘Whatsapp’ – Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)
‘On God’ – D’Tee (Nigeria)
‘Camuflaje’ – D- Soulja (Equatorial Guinea)
‘Goddess’ – Tiisha (Goddess)
‘Wildin’ – Mmzy (Nigeria)
‘Favour’ – Nanky ft. Sarkodie (Ghana)
‘Litty Lit’ – Cuppy ft. Teni (Nigeria)
Songwriter of the Year
Mr Leo (Cameroon)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Master KG (South Africa)
DobleJota NM (Senegal)
Nedy (Tanzania)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Buju (Nigeria)
Jerry Jeyco (Tanzania)
Producer of the Year
Mr Jassiq (South Africa)
KillBeatz (Ghana)
Scarfboy (Nigeria)
MOG Beatz (Ghana)
Dave Da Music Box (Ghana)
Ivan Beatz (Ghana)
Spon Key (Ghana)
Vinny Kay (Ghana)
Record of the Year
‘All Access’ – Terror- D ft. Emmerson (Sierra Leone)
‘Idol’ – Leczy (Nigeria)
‘Duduke’ – Simi (Nigeria)
‘Ya Disponible’ – Obote Oberadaboo (Equatorial Guinea)
‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (South Africa)
‘Amen’ – Neny (Tanzania)
‘Amégan’ – Afia Mala (Togo)
Hiplife/ Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Leczy (Nigeria)
Nick Mba (Equatorial Guinea)
Minks (Cameroon)
King Gizee (Nigeria)
Nanky (Ghana)
Global Male Vocalist of the Year
Phantom Steeze (South Africa)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)
Fistong (Equatorial Guinea)
KiDi (Ghana)
Paul Fortune (Kenya)
Reynolds The Gentleman (Ghana)
Chike (Nigeria)
Famaso (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Female Vocalist of the Year
Vanilla Karr (Equatorial Guinea)
Sheebah Richer (Uganda)
Simi (Nigeria)
Efya (Ghana)
Teni (Nigeria)
Nana Ama (Ghana)
Cuppy (Nigeria)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Female Act of the Year
Teni (Nigeria)
Cuppy (Nigeria)
Betty G (Ethiopia)
Afia Mala (Togo)
Midje La Mia (Equatorial Guinea)
Global Male Act of the Year
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Bella Shmurda (Nigeria)
Mr Leo (Cameroon)
Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Leczy (Nigeria)
Global Best Group of the Year
DopeNation (Ghana)
Sauti Sol (Kenya)
Ethic Entertainment (Kenya)
Masar Egbari (Egypt)
Global Rapper of the Year
Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Terror-D (Sierra Leone)
Strongman (Ghana)
Medikal (Ghana)
Flowking Stone (Ghana)
Global Collaboration of the Year
‘Chameleone’ – Slick Stuart ft. DJ Roga (Uganda)
‘Dwe’ – Mr Drew, Krymi, Sarkodie (Ghana)
‘Monica’ – Santrinos Raphael ft. Stonebwoy (Togo/Ghana)
‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
‘Tugende Mu Church’ – Lexvivone ft. Daddy Andre (Uganda)
‘Ulazi’ – Mr Jazziq ft. 9umba (South Africa)
Global Most Popular Song of the Year
‘Putuu’ – Stonebwoy (Ghana)
‘Jerusalema’ – Master KG (Southafrica)
‘Open Gate’ – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
‘Cash App’ – Bella Shmurda, Zlatan and Lincoln (Nigeria)
‘Say Cheese’ – KiDi (Ghana)
Album of the Year
Thug Diaries – Yaa Pono (Ghana)
Son of Africa – Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Twice As Tall – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Boo of the Booless – Chike (Nigeria)
Unity – Buffalo Souljah (Zimbabwe)
Global Artist of the Year
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Kuami Eugene (Ghana)
Shatta Wale (Ghana)
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Davido (Nigeria)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Master KG (South Africa)
Vanessa Mdee (Tanzania)
Nutty Neithan (Uganda)
Stonebwoy (Ghana)
Simi (Nigeria)
Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)
Ghanaian Act of the Year (Male)
Flo-Eazy
Kiaani
Nabil Forever
Epixode
Zack GH
Maccasio
Ghanaian Act of the Year (Female)
Fantana
Cocotrey
Akiyana
Jayana
Tiisha
Queen Haziel
S3fa
Kanea
Yaa Jackson
Most Influential Ghanaian Act of the Year
Mr Drew
Amerado
Black Sheriff
Fameye
Abena Serwaa Ophelia
Kweku Flick
Yaw Tog
Emerging Ghanaian Artist of the Year
De Gate Zion
Zeezy
Tiatan
Bruno Kay
Klarah Kay
Reggie
Street Xervice
Kay Stagger
Lxrd Xoey
Mighty
Ghanaian Discovery Artist of the Year
YT Soldier
Bruno Kay
King Prinz
Freddy X
Bekey Mills
Donsam
Kryspaddy
Chobo Waguan
Greatnexx Music
Young Ghanaian Artist of the Year
Righteous Vandyke
Khojo Chavse
Chobo Waguan
Pappy Kubi
Kofi Wysi
Eric Oppong
CZ
Wiz Papiz
Plexzo
Best International Act
Leflyyy (Ghana/ Switzerland)
Beenie Man (Jamaica)
Spice (Jamaica)
Gramps Morgan (Jamaica)
Special Recognition Awards
Bice Osei Kuffour (Ghana)
Reggie Rockstone (Ghana)
Nana Ama (Ghana)
Daniel Kofi Amoateng (Ghana)