Shatta Wale, King Promise to perform at opening ceremony of All African Games

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian music stars, Shatta Wale and King Promise are set to thrill fans at the opening ceremony of the 13th edition of the African Games dubbed 'Accra 2023'.



The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the newly constructed University of Ghana Sports Stadium on Friday, March 8, 2024.



Among the artistes billed to perform are Pat Thomas, Ebo Taylor, and Kamo Mphela.



The African Games which is being hosted in Ghana has brought together athletes, officials, and spectators from across Africa to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and sporting talent of the continent.



The distinguished guests expected to attend the ceremony are Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat among others.



The 13th African Games in Ghana will officially commence from 8th to 23rd March 2024.



Over 13,000 elite athletes, sports technocrats, technicians, and officials, alongside volunteers, are expected to participate in the African Games, culminating in a celebration of Africa's sporting prowess and cultural diversity.





JNA