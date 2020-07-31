Entertainment of Friday, 31 July 2020

Shatta Wale, Beyoncé hijack top spots on Twitter trends after release of Already music video

play videoAmerican singer Beyoncé and Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Award winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and American singer Beyoncé have hijacked top five Twitter trends as most talked about personalities shortly after the release of the much anticipated Already music video.



The song which was released in 2019 as part of the ‘The Lion King: The Gift album’ by Beyoncé featured Shatta Wale, a feat which has been rarely achieved by any Ghanaian artiste.



Though Shatta Wale gave hints about shooting a video with Beyoncé for the Already song in an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana in 2019, it was shot down as merely one of the several rants by the controversial dancehall artiste.



However, in a rather surprising turn out of events, a leaked video for the song emerged on social media which indeed featured Shatta Wale.



Shortly afterwards, Beyoncé announced plans to release visuals for not only her song with Shatta Wale but her entire project which includes ‘The Black Is King’ film which serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift album.



On July 30, 2020, SM fans and its entire affiliate were finally vindicated as Beyoncé dropped jaw dropping visuals for the Already song. And to add the icing on the cake, the Already song will be used as the official sound track for Beyoncé’s new movie, ‘The Black Is King.’



The overly joyous fans who cannot hide their joy have taken to their various social media handles to eulogize Shatta Wale.



A tweet read; “I think Shatta Wale's face should be on the 100gh note #AlreadyVideo.”



This is golden, this is a big win. Congratulations to Shatta Wale. Beyoncé sef feel your man #BlackIsKing #AlreadyVideo.”



Well, the ‘agenda’ boys have already taken their seats to remind the entire world that there is still a simmering tension between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie for which reason the fan base of the latter are unhappy.



One of such several tweets read; “Which group of people have been bleeding for 72hrs straight????? #AlreadyVideo.”



“Sarkodie fans will come and say Sarkodie made Beyoncé popular cos he quoted Shatta Wale’s tweet and Beyoncé was tagged in it #AlreadyVideo,” another read.



Find below the vusic video and more reactions from Twitter;













