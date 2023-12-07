Shatta Movement boys tortured me at dawn, ‘forced me’ to stop using my phone – Sally Mann recounts

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sally Mann, an avid critic of Shatta Wale, has recalled instances where ‘Shatta Movement’ boys consistently blew up her phone with insults and threats.



She made this disclosure while reacting to Kuami Eugene’s former house help’s claims that she has been receiving threats from his camp, following her recent revelations.



Sally, who sides with Kuami Eugene, said it is pretty much normal for fans of the highlife singer to come after her, after painting such ill perception about their idol.



In a discussion with Andy Dosty, Sally Mann also recounted a similar instance where Shatta Movement ‘street boys’, tortured her with threats for three days straight, after one of her usual criticisms about the dancehall artiste.



According to her, this situation outrightly compelled her to stop using her phone.



“Kuami Eugene is a loved person, so definitely people will call and threatened her. That’s exactly how SM boys compelled me to stop using my number. The number of calls I receive at dawn will blow your mind. The insults and threats were just overwhelming. Someone will call you and ask whether I’m sick in the head, whether I take tramol. For three solid days they’ve been calling me. I had to stop using that phone,” she established.



Sally Mann also believes in the assertion that Eugene’s former house keeper has been ungrateful.



“I have been reliably informed that Kuami takes care of her family members. He pays you GH₵600, offers you tips. You’ve got free accommodation, free food and yet, you have been ungrateful,” she retorted.



One of the panelists, Kojo Kinn, also suggested that Kuami Eugene files a complaint with the police, adding that the current situation with his house help isn’t looking good.



“Kuami should file a police report because the way things are going is not good. I am thinking of a motivating factor for the girl to be speaking in that manner,” he stated.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel











EB/SARA