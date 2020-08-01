Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Shatta Michy gives Shatta Wale a new name after Beyoncé collaboration

Michy, the ex-girlfriend and babymama of Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Shatta Wale has given him a new name following his collaboration with Beyoncé.



Speaking in an interview with ZionFelix on the ‘Uncut’ Show, Michy said Shatta Wale’s name has changed.



She revealed he is now called ‘Shattayonce’. Michy laughed out loud after she mentioned the new name given to the father of her son.



Commenting on the collaboration, Michy stated that Shatta Wale has done well and she is proud of him.



According to her, some of the things they talked about when they met for the first time have seen the light of the day—and it is awesome to see that they have manifested into a reality.



Apart from God being so Good, Michy was convinced Shatta Wale has been focused on what he claims to love most—which is music.



She also talked about how excited she was when Wale told her about his collaboration with Beyoncé.





