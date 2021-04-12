Shatta Bundle accused of charging GH¢8k to co-feature 15-yr-old ‘rape’ victim in music video

Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The family of the 15-year-old girl said to have been defiled in Bole by social media celebrity Shatta Bundle is accusing him again of luring her to be featured in a music video.



Supposed uncle of the girl posted on Facebook that Tamale-based Shatta Bundle “is still keen in using the innocent 15-year-old SHS1 student for his publicity stunts.”



“Shatta Bundle reportedly charged a popular musician in Accra GH¢8,000 with accommodation, food and aeroplane tickets from Tamale to Accra excluded, to feature in the musicians' music video alongside the innocent 15-year-old,” the uncle, Haruna Mahama, wrote on Saturday, April 10.



According to the reports, Shatta Bundle has promised the girl GH¢3,000 as her share of the deal.



“Is Shatta Bundle sure he will get the beautiful little girl to Accra for this escapade? How big is GH¢3,000 for him to be struggling to get access to Aisha again?” the uncle asked, proving Shatta Bundle will not succeed in this move.



He has since chosen to keep his intention to sue the socialite private.





See the post below:



