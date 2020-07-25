Tabloid News of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Source: Nsemwoha

Shatta Bandle pens an emotional letter to mourn the death of his father

Shatta Bandle in a grid with his late father

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bandle has melted the hearts of many on social media with an emotional tribute to his late dad, Alhaji Iddrisu.



The ‘young rich niggar’ lost his father a couple of days ago. The news of his father’s demise hit social media with loads of condolences and commiserating messages pouring in from fans and well wishers.



The diminutive entertainer has broken his silence for the first time ever since losing his father. He shared a photo of his late dad on Instagram with the following caption.



“It never seemed true to me when I hear people say They lost their father. It looked like something that could never happen to me, it doesn’t look so real until you wake up the next morning and still can’t find them next to you, it’s something like they still going to come back. I pray to God to Give me the strength to accept this and continue with life normally".

