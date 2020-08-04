Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Shatana slammed for slut-shaming female Ghanaian celebrities

Ghanaian musician, Shatana

Entertainment pundit and event organizer, Whitney Boakye-Mensah has fired back at singer Shatana for claiming that several female Ghanaian celebrities are engaged in the act of prostitution.



In an interview with Kwasi Aboagye on Peace FM, the pundit said she considers the musician’s statement as unpleasant and highly unprofessional.



“Kwasi, one is required to focus on her song during promotions but why is she making these allegations during her radio interviews instead of prioritizing the content of her new song”.



Whitney added that she understands that showbiz thrives on "trends" but she can’t fathom why Shatana would use her colleagues as a yardstick to trend.



“Shatana made these slut-shaming statements just to trend and appear in the headlines but Kwasi I’m telling you for a fact that this lady would probably do worse than what she is saying if the opportunity of slaying and prostitution presents itself.’’



Background



Shatana recently alleged that about 99 percent of female Ghanaian celebrities are into prostitution.



In an interview with Prince Tsegah a.k.a Da Don on Asempa FM, the musician said she has witnessed a couple of instances where several Ghanaian female celebrities were enjoying themselves in the act of prostitution.



She furthered that her claim might come as a surprise to hundreds of Ghanaians due to the level of respect some female celebrities command in the Ghanaian society but that wouldn’t deter her from saying the truth.



“I can tell you for a fact that about 99 percent of the celebrities who have rebranded themselves as slay queens are into prostitution. I live at East Legon and trust me, I have seen most of these female celebs doing big-time prostitution over there. I’m not here to mention names but they know I know them because I see them all the time. It’s so sad that society has rather targeted some people who only ventured into the art to make ends meet,” she said.



The singer continued: ‘’I’m not defending nor supporting the art of prostitution but I’m against how society chastises these prostitutes we see on our street every day and rather hail the slay queen celebs who are the real kingpins of the game.”



Explaining her affection for the daily commercial sex workers on the show, Shatana indicated that so many people have fallen prey to the art prostitution due to unforeseen circumstances.

