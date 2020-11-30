Music of Monday, 30 November 2020

Shatana drops new banger titled ‘Bad’

Ghanaian female songstress, Shatana has dropped a single titled "Bad".



The new song produced by Evergreen Classic features one of Ghana's fast-rising artiste, Stargurl in a jamming dancehall groove to excite music lovers.



Shatana who demonstrated her flexibility in the music industry in her latest single shows she is burnt on setting the standards for others to follow in the upcoming festive season.



The artiste who clinched three awards namely; Generational Leadership Award, Favorite Artiste, and Adult Contemporary Award at last year's Ghana Leadership Awards event indicated that God has enormously blessed her with the art of writing and singing songs thus her coming up with a dancehall song shouldn’t be considered as an experiment but as a true blessing from God.



Meanwhile, the artiste has recorded singles with some top-class artistes which are expected to be released soon.



The song is readily available on all digital streaming platforms.





