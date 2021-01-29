Entertainment of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Christopher Ranson, Contributor

Shatana blasts Afia Schwarzenegger for descending on Trassaco residents over poor road

Comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger

Ghanaian musician, Shatana has taken Afia Schwarzenegger to the cleaners for speaking ill against Trassaco residents over their poor road network.



Afia Schwarzenegger over the weekend dropped a new video of herself standing in the middle of a poor road that leads to Trassaco and speaking evil against the residents of the popular community.



According to her, residents of Trassaco claim they have money and even more yet they can’t contribute to fixing their deplorable roads.



She continued that even as poor as she is, the road leading to her area is in good shape.



Her comment has struck a nerve in Shatana, hence her complaints.



According to Shatana, they have already contributed to fixing the road but those given the contract are yet to start.



She added that where Afia Schwarzenegger lives is one of the poor communities in the nation yet she has refused to speak about it.