Music of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Shasha Marley hints on releasing a love song

Ghanaian reggae artiste, Shasha Marley

Ghanaian reggae singer Julius Amua-Sekyi commonly known by his stage name, Shasha Marley, has hinted on releasing a love song for his fans very soon.



Speaking with Haruna Babaginda on Y97.9FM on the Reggae Republic Show, he shared that, very soon he will be releasing a love song for his fans who are in love.



He expressed that, even though he doesn’t do more love songs, he has one in his heart that he wants to give to his fans.



“A lot of people are in love and apart from the fact that people are in pain, most of them too are in love”, he shared.



He believes that people in love should be encouraged and in so doing, he thinks releasing a love song is the right thing to do.



Shasha Marley is known for songs such as, “Maata Family" and "Shame Politicians.”