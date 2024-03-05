Sharon Dede Padi aims for Guinness World Record with week-long painting marathon

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Sharon Dede Padi, the CEO of Padiki Art Gallery, is poised to make history with an ambitious Paint-a-thon, as she sets her sights on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest individual painting marathon.



Scheduled from March 15 to March 21, 2024, at Ghana Village, opposite the Legon Stadium, this week-long artistic spectacle promises to captivate audiences and redefine the boundaries of creative endurance.



Sharon's educational journey, spanning from the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana Primary School to a Masters in Construction and Project Management at the London Southbank University, highlights her diverse expertise in both the artistic and construction realms.



Currently pursuing a PhD in Museum and Heritage Studies at the University of Ghana, Sharon exemplifies a unique fusion of academic excellence and artistic flair.



Sharon has earned acclaim for her intricate artworks, showcased not only in luxury hotels across Ghana but also in prestigious museums like the Ghana National Museum and the recently unveiled Hedzranawo Slavery Museum. Garnering accolades such as the award for Africa's Most Respected CEO in Art and the Most Outstanding Female in Art in Ghana, Sharon stands as a prominent figure in the country's art scene.



Beyond her artistic pursuits, Sharon actively contributes to charitable causes, regularly supporting the Adabraka Polyclinic and the Akwatiakwa Village with essential supplies. As a CEO, her commitment extends to sponsoring various pageants, talent shows, and esteemed award programs, embodying a holistic approach to community upliftment.



The upcoming Paint-a-thon is set to be a testament to Sharon's endurance and creativity. Over seven days, she will immerse herself in a continuous artistic journey, producing a collection that not only breaks records but also serves as a source of inspiration for aspiring artists and art enthusiasts alike.







