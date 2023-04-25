Shame on Ghanaians for failing to celebrate Rudebwoy Ranking - Ayisha Modi

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Talent manager, Ayisha Modi has asked Ghanaians to bow their heads in shame for not celebrating and promoting one of its talented Reggae and Dancehall musicians, Rudebwoy Ranking who passed away on Monday, April 24 at the Ridge Hospital, Accra.



According to Ayisha, it is typical of the showbiz industry to celebrate a talent when they are longer alive to benefit from their toil.



She claimed that the deceased musician never received the support that would catapult him to the next level in his career.



Ayisha in an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb called for a change adding that the young man deserved better while he was alive.



Her post which paid tribute to Rudebwoy read: "Why didn’t he get all this support when he was alive? We Ghanaians have to change our mindset and behavior. You will get billions to celebrate you when u are dead and gone. Shame on everyone who never supported his career but supporting to see him off to his grave. Shame on most of you. Rest well young Superstar."



Meanwhile, a host of industry players and music lovers have paid tributes to Mustapha Rahman, who was professionally known as Rudebwoy Ranking.



Check out the post below:







OPD/BB