'Shame' - Lydia Forson reacts to Church of Pentecost's 3-day economic fasting, prayers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Lydia Forson has described as a shame, the three days of fasting and prayers for the Ghanaian economy by the Church of Pentecost.



Members of the Church of Pentecost have been asked by the Chairman of the Church to begin the fasting and prayers from Thursday, November 10.



In a communique signed by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, members are to pray and intercede for the nation and the global community amidst the economic crises.



“The fasting and prayers, which are scheduled to end on Sunday, November 13, will be observed on the theme: ‘So we fasted and petitioned our God about this, and He answered our prayer’ (Ezra 8:23), all assemblies have been asked to go about their existing programmes for the week, nonetheless, these prayer and fasting sessions may be fused with any existing programme scheduled for the week.



“All Area Heads and ministers are to get involved and organise these meetings at any convenient level that will yield the maximum result,” the communique added.



Reacting to the instruction in a series of tweets, the actress questioned why the church didn't use its position to hold the government accountable beyond the fasting and prayers.



"Imagine the church actually took a positions to HOLD government accountable beyond prayers[sic]. Imagine the church used its power/influence to get our government to do right by its people. Instead, the church (most) use their position to only advance itself and agenda[sic]. Shame.





Imagine the church actually took a positions to HOLD government accountable beyond prayers.



Imagine the church used its power/influence to get our government to do right by its people.



Instead the church (most) use their position to only advance itself and agenda. Shame. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) November 7, 2022

I would have respected the churches position a lot more if they kept the same energy.



But I’ve reiterated many times that alot of religious bodies are NOT for the people, many unfortunately just use religion to advance their own agenda. https://t.co/sWqDurrxuw — miss forson (@lydiaforson) November 7, 2022

Imagine Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. asking black people to fast and pray for 3 days to end discrimination and not speaking against the injustices people of colour were facing.



Prayers, yes, but action too. — miss forson (@lydiaforson) November 7, 2022