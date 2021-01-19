Music of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Readmoregh, Contributor

Shadi releases ‘Mama’ music video

play videoSinger Shadi

Ghanaian musician known as Shadi H. Slim has released a music video for his song ‘Mama’.



The ‘Mama’ video opens with a dialogue between Shadi and Abena where he tries to explain and apologize for the bad things he has done.



It is directed by Shadi and shot by Danny K. Mighty of Evergreen Multimedia. The video shows Shadi in a number of locations, including outdoors in the video.



In 2018, Shadi wrote, directed and starred in a 3 cast short film on domestic video ‘6 Shades’ which featured controversial Ghanaian and Nigerian actor Kobby Acheampong and Asuama Inyang of Nigeria.



After the success of the film, he took a break on entertainment to focus on his private life. Now he is back and looking forward to releasing more videos.



