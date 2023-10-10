'Shades of Grace' premieres at Silverbird Cinemas on November 4

Movies of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: Francis Addo

The Silverbird Cinemas in Accra will be the center of attention on Saturday, November 4, 2023, as it hosts the highly-anticipated premiere of the new Ghanaian film, "Shades of Grace."



Directed by Pascal Amanfo and produced by the visionary Reverend Charlene Quaye, this cinematic masterpiece promises to bring an uplifting message of faith, hope, and perseverance to the audience.



This star-studded production features renowned actors and actresses, including Pascal Amanfo, Martha Ankomah, Roselyn Ngissah, Kofi Adjorlolo, Blessed Fortune, Akofa Edjeani, Omari Dwamena, Peter Ritchie, and Sitsofe Tsikor, making it a testament to the power of storytelling in the Ghanaian film industry.



“Shades of Grace” delves into the intertwined lives of three remarkable women, portrayed by Roselyn Ngissah as Cherish, Martha Ankomah as Joy, and Sitsofe Tsikor as Mirabel. Cherish is trapped in an abusive marriage, desperate to hide her pain; Joy has spent years yearning for a child, and her husband faces pressure from his parents to marry elsewhere; Mirabel, a single woman, grapples with attracting the wrong men and the temptations that come her way. Amid their unique challenges, their paths intersect, friendships blossom, and hope is rekindled, with God's grace serving as the unwavering anchor that sustains them.



The premiere of “Shades of Grace” at Silverbird Cinemas is expected to draw a diverse audience, with a significant representation from the Christian community. Producer Charlene Quaye, speaking about the film, said, "Join me on this soul-stirring journey as we follow the lives of remarkable women overcoming their battles one day at a time. From heartbreak to triumph, from doubt to unwavering faith, each story will tug at your heartstrings and remind you of the strength that lies within.”



This premiere promises not only to captivate the audience with its compelling narrative but also to leave a lasting impact by sharing stories of resilience, hope, and the enduring power of faith. "Shades of Grace" is set to become a must-see in the Ghanaian film industry, offering a poignant and inspirational cinematic experience for all.