Music of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: Jonilar Laryea

Shade to outdoor 'L'amor' Ep on September 18

Ghanaian musician, Shade has released a 7-track EP titled 'L' amor'

Ghanaian musician, Shade is wrapping up with preparations towards the release of his Seven(7) track Ep,christened, L'amor' scheduled for 18th September,2020.



Coined from a Spanish word, L'amor simply means Love. In relations to the compilation, Shade explained "Love is ultimate" and also the only commandment with emphasis in the Holy scriptures across all major religions globally. He also added the project represents the celebration of Love, versatility and significant entry into new territories with music.



To be released under the management of Altmost entertainment, the Ep also features guest appearances of some big names in Ghana music space.



Born Amos Nii Yartey - Shade started his commercial journey as a musician three(3) years ago and has since been on top of his game. The past years has seen him drop amazing singles like 'Today', 'Araba', ' Where dem dey' featuring Kelvynboy among others. He has also reproduced popular songs by stonebwoy and other artistes to firm his base in the industry.



L' amor Ep is almost here and will soon be available in all digital stores worldwide for streaming and download.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.