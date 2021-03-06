Music of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Jonilar Laryea, Contributor

Shade releases 'Criminal', clears confusion around supposed arrest video

Musician Shade

Ghanaians woke up to a trending video of musician Shade in a handcuff and being escorted by an unknown armed man in the dark. In the video, it appeared Shade had been beaten. The disturbing video got many asking questions on social media.



However, the musician has come out to clarify the confusion surrounding the video which some rumoured he was arrested for his involvement in a robbery case around Teshie in Accra.



According to the altmost Entertainment signee, the video was a portion of his new music video recorded probably by one or the many people who were present during production some weeks ago.



He also added that he doesn't have any criminal records not even with the Ghana Police Service. He described the unfortunate incident as a mere coincidence and urge fans, friends, and family worldwide to stay calm and keep supporting his craft.



In response to clear all the doubts in people's minds, he has officially premiered his new song titled, 'Criminal' which also has similar scenes in the video.



The song is a layback Afropop that showcases Shade's creative skills as a musician who doubles as a beat producer. The song is also a follow-up to his last project, L'amor Ep which was recently certified by a global distribution company, Tunecore for achieving an outstanding mileage since its release.



In the early hours of Friday, the song has already made it to the NEW MUSIC FRIDAY & SIZZLERS playlist curated by Spotify; the leading music streaming platform worldwide.



