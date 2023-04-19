Sexy Juicee thrills fans at Ghana Music Awards USA 2023 nominees jam

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: GNA

Ghanaian musician Sexy Juicee recently gave an electrifying performance at the nominees’ announcement of the Taptap Send Ghana Music Awards USA 2023.



The event, held on April 15, 2023, at the Waterford Event Center In Springfield VA, was attended by various music industry stakeholders and fans.



Sexy Juicee, who is known for her energetic and captivating performances, did not disappoint. She took to the stage in a stunning outfit and belted out some of her hit songs, leaving the audience in awe.



Her powerful vocals and stage presence had everyone on their feet, dancing and singing along.



The Taptap Send Ghana Music Awards USA was established to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian musicians who are making waves both locally and internationally.



The award ceremony is an important event in the Ghanaian music industry calendar and attracts a lot of attention from fans and industry professionals alike.



With her thrilling performance at the launch, Sexy Juicee has set the bar high for other performers who will be taking to the stage at the award ceremony.



Her energy and talent were on full display, and she proved that she is one of the most exciting and dynamic performers in the Ghanaian music industry.



Sexy Juicee earned herself a slot in the “Discovery Act of the Year (US-based)” category.



Fans of Sexy Juicee and Ghanaian music, in general, can look forward to an exciting and memorable event at the Ghana Music Awards USA 2023, which promises to be a celebration of the best of Ghanaian music.



