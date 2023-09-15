You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 15Article 1844864

Entertainment of Friday, 15 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Sex tape of Nigerian influencer leaks

Mhiz Gold Mhiz Gold

Popular Nigerian TikToker and Instagram influencer Mhiz Gold has taken over social media trends following the release of her nude video online.

According to reports, an unidentified source posted the footage for the first time on Twitter on Friday.

It has been alleged that Mhiz Gold's ex-lover is responsible for leaking the explicit material.

The video which is circulated on Twitter and other social media platforms has raised concerns as this comes barely a week after actress, Moyo Lawal's sex tape was also leaked.

Mhiz Gold is yet to speak about her popular naked video, which has already damaged her hard-earned reputation, as of yet.

Xplizitus007: "Swears!!! See nacking"

michaelkitan: "The thing is too intense"

SulaimonMubara6: "Make all this people kuku open onlyfans instead of wasting talent but make dem de drop free on Twitter als"

Logg2media: "Don’t want to believe this"

Olatemtee: "Omo this guy Dey fvck ooo"

PoloD01: "This guy dey nack o"

