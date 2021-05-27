Sex is medicinal - Selina Boateng reveals

Entertainment of Thursday, 27 May 2021

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Ghanaian Gospel musician, Selina Boateng has stated that sex is medicinal.



She made this statement in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net.



Selina was talking about the responsibility of women in marriage.



She stressed that sex becomes a responsibility when one gets married.



According to her, single women can decide not to have sex but once they are married, they have to give it to their husbands when they need it.



When Nana Romeo questioned what if they are sick, Selina Boateng stated that sex heals.



She added that it’s the responsibility of women to make their husbands happy in bed and give them food to eat.