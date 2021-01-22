Entertainment of Friday, 22 January 2021

Sex before marriage is a recipe for divorce - Uncle Adumata

The marriage counsellor believes the glory behind marriage is lost due to adultery

Renowned marriage counsellor, life coach, and relationship expert Kwaku Adumata, popularly known as Uncle Adumata has shot down claims that sex before marriage is a good thing to do.



He explains such an act is evil, ungodly and an agenda people are pushing to deceive others.



In his view, sex before marriage cannot be justified by any reasonable person.



He was reacting to suggestions by a Ghanaian Apostle who has admonished would-be couples to have sex before marriage.



Apostle Tetebremu Kennedy Afreh Poku has strongly encouraged that people have sex before marriage, insisting that God is not against the act.



“If you meet a woman, you must have sex with her before getting married to her. Anything that you haven’t eaten, you can’t bare witness of it so you must have sex with her first to know if you enjoy it”, he said.



He noted that the part of the Bible that says ‘He who finds a wife…’ means that the man is to find his own wife and not that God is to find a wife for man, hence, if sex is what a man needs to experience with his partner to be able to decide if she is really his lost rib, he is free to do because God has already exempted Himself from the act of marriage.



His assertion has generated mixed reactions from the public with some slamming him.



Reacting to this on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Uncle Adumata marriage is a mystery and if people knew what the mystery was about, they would not even marry.



He discouraged people from practising sex before marriage stating that when you do that, the glory behind marriage would be lost.



“Sex before marriage is a great mistake and have consequences. It leads to divorce, mistrust, and misunderstandings. It breeds suspicions, fights and unnecessary jealousy. If you are a true believer, you will not entertain sex before marriage”.



He said no God-ordained pastor will encourage people to have sex before marriage.