LifeStyle of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Sex Coach shares the most powerful words that can save any relationship

play videoSex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach Dzifa Sweetness has pointed out the most important words one can say to his or her partner to keep their relationship alive.



According to her, the words ‘I love you’ expresses our genuine attitudes which reveals our loving heart to our partners.



Speaking to Justice Boakye Danquah on e.TVGhana’s In Bed With Adwen, she mentioned that: “Even after having a fight with your partner, saying I love you can resolve all issues”



Giving her basis for this view, she said hearing your partner say “I love you” for the first time is regarded as one of the highlights of a romantic relationship.



She furthered, however, that it does not matter who says ‘I love you’ first or who says it more frequently, what matters is the strength of your relationship and the way it develops.



