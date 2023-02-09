Seven interesting facts you didn't know about Tems

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

2020 witnessed the spectacular rise of Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, a talented Nigerian singer who became one of the most intriguing new voices in the music industry.



In 2019, her hit song, "Try Me," began garnering air-play on radio stations in Nigeria with her fan base soon extending to millions globally.



With her enormous contribution to the music industry in a short space of time, MyNigeria sees it prudent to highlight a few interesting facts you probably may not have known about the talented singer.



Below are seven facts about Tems



1. She's half British



Tems whose birth name is Temilade Openiyi is of British descent. She was born on 11 June 1995 in Lagos, Nigeria to a Nigerian mother and a British-Nigerian father.



2.Her parents have parted way



Tems' parents separated when she was just five years old, therefore making her mother the primary person who raised her.



3. She's quite close to her mum



Tems doesn't play when it comes to her mother. She and her mum are so close that track 4 of the singer's' debut EP, "For Broken Ears," is entirely narrated by her mother (Temilade Interlude).



The track tells the story of an unshakeable maternal instinct between mother and daughter.



4. She's a part-time doctor



When asked about an interesting fact about herself during an interview with Soundcloud, Tems revealed that she is a part-time doctor.



The fact that one would initially assume she studied medicine in school after reading the aforementioned interesting fact makes it truly random. She didn't, in fact.



She studied economics in Johannesburg and received her degree after attending Dowen College in Lekki.



5. She's an anime lover



Tems is a lover of anime. She revealed that her top three Anime shows are: ‘Attack on Titan’, ‘Darker Than Black’, and ‘Demon Slayer’.



6. She spent two days in prison in Uganda



After performing at a concert that, unknowingly, failed to abide by covid-19 guidelines last December, Tems spent two days in prison in Uganda.



Despite the extremity of the situation, the humble singer notes how the experience offered her a new perspective on life, gaining a deeper appreciation for the love around her.



7. Received a couple of notable awards



She has been nominated for several awards including the best new act in Africa and was listed as one of BBC Music’s hottest African acts to watch out for.



She won three Headies Awards including Artiste of The Year in 2020 which she dedicated to all women around the world.



She recently won her first Grammy Award with her contribution to Drake's 'Wait For U'.