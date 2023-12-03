Seven facts about social media sensation Code Micky

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 December 2023

In the dynamic world of social media, one individual stands out for his exceptional ability to deliver the news with a distinctive blend of humor.



Code Micky, renowned for his unique craft, has garnered a substantial following who eagerly anticipate his witty content, delivered with an unparalleled voice that demands attention.



His creation of personalized jargon, coupled with expressive gestures and an unconventional presentation style, has firmly established him as a formidable force in the new media landscape.



Despite his considerable influence and the anticipation surrounding his content, Code Micky has consciously maintained a relatively low profile, focusing steadfastly on perfecting his craft. However, in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show, broadcast on December 1, 2023, the vlogger chose to peel back the layers of his private life.



During this candid conversation, Code Micky disclosed aspects of his life that go beyond the humorous facade he presents online. Nevertheless, even in these personal revelations, the essence of humor remained intricately woven into his narrative.



Below are some facts he shared:



1. Code Micky's real name is Michael Nartey.



2. His family background is a blend of Asante (mother) and Ga (father) heritage.



3. He has journeyed through various regions, starting from Asanti (Abuakwa in Kumasi), then to the Upper East region, and later settling in Greater Accra. Additionally, he has lived abroad, including stints in the US and the UK.



4. Code Micky is an alumnus of the University of Ghana.



5. Following his university studies, he worked as a teacher in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra.



6. Subsequently, he pursued further education in Europe, where he spent four years.



7. During his time in Europe, he focused on Clinical Psychology and Cognitive Science, dedicating two years to each course.







