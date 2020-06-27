Entertainment of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Sethoo Gh unlocks his music profile

Owusu Seth Kwakye (born November 27, 1991) is a male sensational Ghanaian hip-hop artist and songwriter. He’s renowned by stage name “Sethoo Gh” by enormously gaining popularity with regards to millions of streams and downloads of his astonishing tagged “come back album” vastly unleashed in 2019 and gained innumerable and overwhelmingly streams and downloads both in UK , Africa and across the globe with vast attributions to his incredible lyrically regarded concepts yielding gargantuanly from his trendy album and impacting positively inspirational, influencial, and educational perceptions towards his targeted August funs and followers worldwide. He emerged from the SEM Music Production and gained owesome credibility in fairly American hip-hop genre in the year 2019 by his trendy “come back album”



The tremendous come back album was born to five tracks with enormous lyrical concepts impacting from social, love and cultural concepts. The following track lists emerged from the omni tagged “come back album” including treat, no money no love, my love, BMW and come back respectively.



Sethoo Gh is ranked among the most influential hip-hop artists worldwide and extremely regarded as a sensational and influential hip-hop artist by prestigiously attaining international popularity.



The international hip-hop artist and songwriter, Sethoo Gh holds Level6 HRM post-graduate from the Inst. for Prof. and Exec. Dev. in UK. He likewise holds graduate Dip. From the respective fields of International Business Communication, Marketing and Business Management from the Inst. Of Comm. Mgmt-UK and pursuing his education towards his self actualization zeal.



The hip-hop artist and songwriter Sethoo Gh is respectful, generous, God-fearing and self determined by nature.

He’s the last born of the family of six by Mr. Rockson Owusu and Mrs. Sarkodie Margaret from the Sekyere-East in Ashanti Region of Ghana

